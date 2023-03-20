Dear Denise: My boyfriend wants oral sex after a sweaty workout – and no shower

“I really love that he takes care of himself by working out, but there is just no way for me to get in the mood when he smells so pongy.”

Dear Denise: So this is all kinds of disgusting but my boyfriend (27) always seems to want to have sex straight after he comes home from a run or a really sweaty gym session. And in particular, he loves oral sex.

I really love that he takes care of himself by working out, but there is just no way for me to get in the mood when he smells so pongy.

I don’t want to hurt his feelings but I honestly am at a loss as to how I should handle this situation. I love everything else about him — but this is a major ick.

Answer: I have just two words for you: shower sex. Nobody wants to call their partner out for being pongy but sometimes for the good of your health and your nostrils, you have to do the adult thing and call it as it is.

If heavy hinting — like how you love how he smells after taking a long, hot shower — doesn’t work, you’ll have to take the bull by the horns.

Always lead with compassion, so tell him that you love him and his body but that sometimes his post-gym hygiene just isn’t up to scratch.

Please ensure you have this conversation in a neutral space: so not when he’s vulnerable with his funky jocks off.

Explain that scent really turns you on and BO isn’t one of them. Good luck.

