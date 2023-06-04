Dear Denise: My boyfriend wants me to wear PVC suit in bed but it looks terrible

Sort your love life with honest and practical tips from Denise Smith

Dear Denise: My boyfriend (26) ordered a PVC body suit for me online and is insisting that I wear it when we have sex — he says it really turns him on.

The problem? I tried it on and to be blunt, it looks terrible. I feel so uncomfortable in it, it’s the furthest thing from sexy.

When I told him this he just said I’m being boring and to lighten up. Am I being too uptight?

Answer: We all have our little fantasies and maybe your boyfriend is into PVC play. But that doesn’t mean you’re obliged to dress up and play ball at his command.

Let’s give him the benefit of the doubt here and say that he was trying to bring some spice into the bedroom and that’s always something to applaud. But you’re not a sex doll, and you are fully entitled to have your voice heard.

The fact that he went ahead and bought this for you without your consent is ringing alarm bells for me. Yes, who doesn’t love a little bit of spontaneity — but he’s playing out his own little wet dream without ensuring you are comfortable first.

I don’t get the vibe you’ve mentioned your love of PVC or sexy lingerie before, so this is just benefitting him.

Also, for him to dismiss you as vanilla is nonsense. If you’re being intimate with someone they should hold space for your desires too. Let him know as much.

She bolts after sex

Query: I (27) have recently acquired a ‘f**k buddy’ — she’s absolutely gorgeous but as soon as we have sex she bolts. I am not a needy guy but some affection would be nice occasionally.

Answer: That’s the problem with no strings attached sex — it lacks any real intimacy and meaning, and one party always stands to get hurt. A hook-up may be fun short-term, but it sounds like you’re looking for more.

Oversharing boss

Query: My boss is a complete oversharer and he regularly details the ‘wild’ sex he has with his wife — usually on a Monday morning when I’m dealing with the post-weekend fear. How can I make it stop without getting sacked?

Answer: Tell him while you appreciate that he feels comfortable confiding in you, sex talk makes you feel uncomfortable and that it’s not office-appropriate. If he doesn’t quit, the next stop is a chat with HR.

