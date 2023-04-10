Dear Denise: My boyfriend wants me to bite him

‘I honestly don’t know if this is normal — what if I hurt him?’

Gently does it when biting in the boudoir

Dear Denise: I have heard of spanking but I am clearly living a very sheltered life because my boyfriend of six months has recently asked me to bite him during sex.

I’m not sure if he has some kind of strange vampire fetish or just enjoys a little rough play.

I honestly don’t know if this is normal — what if I hurt him or leave teeth marks on his body? To bite or not to bite?

Answer: OK, I’m just going to go right ahead and sink my teeth into this juicy tidbit.

The fetish isn’t a new one and it’s called odaxelagnia — it basically means that your partner gets sexual arousal through biting, or being bitten.

Now you know why Twilight was so popular.

Since you’re new to this territory, try kissing and nibbling up and down your guy’s neck and back and stay away from sensitive areas.

Quizz your partner about what he’s into.

Does he enjoy the physical pain caused by biting? If so, it’s due to the rush of endorphins it causes in the body, which means stronger and more intense orgasms.

Or does he just enjoy the idea of being dominated? In that case, a pair of handcuffs could work equally as well.

The question is: what feels comfortable to you?

All I’d say is don’t be afraid to leave your mark but make sure you have a safe word in play before you indulge your sweet tooth.