Dear Denise: My boyfriend is sexting other women for sexual kicks
‘I committed a cardinal sin by reading my boyfriend’s messages’
Dear Denise: I (25) committed a cardinal sin by reading my boyfriend’s messages while we were at a mutual friend’s wedding.
I grabbed his phone to take some pictures and then somehow found myself in his inbox.
Within a matter of seconds I landed on an unknown number and clicked in.
My boyfriend was speaking to a woman and asking her if she had any pictures of herself wearing PVC or leather costumes.
I confronted him and he said he’d never met this woman before — it was just a sex line and the same as watching porn.
We’ve just bought a house together. I’m absolutely devastated and feel so humiliated and stuck. What should I do?
Answer:You’re obviously hurting, but it’s important to ask yourself why you crossed a boundary and read your partner’s messages.
Did you already have an inkling that something was amiss?
Sex lines are booming, and it could be that your partner was using a sexting service, but it’s the secrecy that is giving me all the red flags.
Many couples openly consume porn and don’t consider it cheating. But your partner isn’t passively watching porn, he’s actively engaging with women for sexual kicks — and he’s concealing it from you.
While a house is a huge commitment it doesn’t mean you have to stay.
Have a serious conversation with your other half.
