Dear Denise: My 16-year-old told me she wants to start having sex

Sort your love life with honest and practical tips from Denise Smith

Going into denial won’t stop teens from taking the next step against parents’ wishes — © ?? `??_/O?? ?_/O??

Dear Denise: My 16-year-old daughter has come to me and told me that she intends to have sex with her boyfriend — they’ve been together just over a year and all the family love him.

We’ve always had a great relationship, but I have asked her to wait until she is at least 17 before she takes that step.

I just can’t accept that she is emotionally mature enough.

I have spoken to my husband and he is being so irrational, he basically wants to put her on house arrest and said that I am encouraging her.

They’ve had a blazing row and he’s told her he won’t be raising her child if she gets pregnant.

Answer:Let’s start with the good news: your daughter trusts you enough to confide in you about her sex life, which is huge.

It’s hard to imagine that your child is sexually active, but your husband needs to take a step back and remember education is power.

Just because you asked her to wait, doesn’t necessarily mean that she will. We’ve all been teenagers once.

Be proactive when discussing sex; speak to your daughter about the emotional consequences that come with being sexually active, as well as pregnancy, safe sex and the risk of STDs.

A serious conversation around birth control is necessary now.

Email your problems to Maura O’Neill maura.oneill@sundayworld.com Denise Smith denise.smith@sundayworld.com All pictures are posed by models