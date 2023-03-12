Dear Denise: I want to join OnlyFans but my man says it’s as bad as cheating
Some of my friends are on it and they are making good money
Dear Denise: I (23) am seriously considering setting up an OnlyFans account. Some of my friends are on it and they are making good money.
They are mainly sharing nudes and posting out their underwear to some men that have knicker fetishes. I really think it’s harmless enough.
The only problem is my boyfriend says it’s as good as cheating. Would it be terrible if I did it in secret?
Read more
Answer:I applaud your entrepreneurial spirit but the problem with secrets is that they always come out in awful, almost Coronation Street style and you’d be doing a major disservice to yourself and your partner by being deceitful.
Relationships are built on trust and mutual respect, so you may as well call it quits now if you’re willing to actively lie to your partner.
That being said, while you can engage with your partner’s concerns, nobody should have autonomy over your choices. For creators on the site, it’s a business — and for some, a lucrative one. Although that doesn’t mean you will cash in and make it rich.
It’s up to you and your boyfriend to set out boundaries. You need to come to a mutual agreement. If you feel resentment towards your boyfriend for not supporting you, now may be the time to cut ties.
Email your problems to Maura O’Neill maura.oneill@sundayworld.com Denise Smith denise.smith@sundayworld.com All pictures are posed by models
Today's Headlines
INVESTIGATION | Major police search operation ongoing at abandoned farm in Derry
FUR GOD'S SAKE | School hit by bizarre claims students that ‘identifying as cats’ refused to use toilets
'Huge admiration' | Ukrainian model tells Tommy Tiernan of guilt at leaving parents after Russian invasion
ONLY BANS | Dear Denise: I want to join OnlyFans but my man says it’s as bad as cheating
RADIO SILENCE | BBC ‘sorry’ as shows cancelled after pundit boycott in support of Gary Lineker
Filthy farmer | Farmer locked up after allegedly breaching order by sending sex texts to girl (11)
COL OF DUTY | Colin Farrell’s family affair as he brings most of his immediate relations to Oscars
tragedy | Woman (20s) dies, man and two children injured in horrific Limerick crash
going for gold | 2fm DJ Carl Mullan to run Dublin City Marathon after Dancing With The Stars
done deal | Katie Taylor to fight Chantelle Cameron in 3Arena homecoming fight