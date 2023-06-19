Dear Denise: I can’t get enough of washing machine sex–what positions can we try?

“It’s the best place to get away from the kids and once we turn the washing machine on, nobody in the house can hear what we get up to”

Dear Denise: Myself and my husband (45) love nothing more than going for a quick tumble in the utility room.

We discovered this during lockdown when we were forced to experiment — it’s the best place to get away from the kids and once we turn the washing machine on, nobody in the house can hear what we get up to.

Forget sex toys, I love the vibration when I set the machine to spin and find the orgasms come hot and heavy when I sit on it.

Honestly, I’ve never done more washing in my life. I am just wondering if there are any more positions we can try. We can’t get enough of it.

Answer: I think it’s great that you are stepping out of your comfort zone and giving something new a whirl. And just FYI: if your washer doesn’t put you into enough of a spin, the tumble dryer will do equally as good a job.

If you fancy a cheeky tumble but are bored of simply sitting on the washer, why not try leaning over it while still standing.

Don’t forget to set it to a high spin. The beauty of this position is that it will bring your groin area in closer contact with the vibrating washing machine while your other half enters you from behind. It’s perfect for anal or vaginal sex. Happy washing.

My mam has no filter

Query: My mam is single and has zero filters and constantly fills me in on her sex life. I (27) find this really uncomfortable but I don’t want to hurt her feelings. Answer: Bravo for your mam getting out there and living her life to the fullest — but I agree, you don’t need to know what she gets up to in the bedroom. Tell her you love your chats but from now on you’d appreciate it if she kept her sex life to herself. Boundaries.

Lesbian fetish?

Query: My boyfriend (29) arrived home unexpectedly recently and caught me watching gay porn. Now he is convinced I have a lesbian fetish, which I don’t.

​Answer: It is absolutely normal to enjoy lesbian porn if you are a straight woman. While most porn is often from the male gaze, lesbian porn can be softer, generally more realistic and the focus is on the female receiving pleasure. What’s not to love?

