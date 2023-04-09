Dear Denise: He falls asleep every time we have sex — am I boring?

‘I must be the most boring person on the planet if my other half would rather snooze than enjoy getting frisky’

Dear Denise: OK, this is a weird one, so please bare with me.

I (42) am starting to get a real complex because every time I have sex with my husband he falls asleep on me.

It’s really starting to trigger me and I think I must be the most boring person on the planet if my other half would rather snooze than enjoy getting frisky between the sheets.

The first time it happened we had had a couple of drinks and I literally had to peel him off me. Now it’s happening when there’s not even any alcohol involved.

I am too mortified to confide in friends. We both have demanding jobs but this is really starting to impact my confidence.

Answer:Sex boosts gorgeous hormones in the body that leave you relaxed and stress-free. Couple that with a super comfy bed and a dark room and Bob’s your uncle.

It isn’t surprising that some people might catch some Zs during the deed.

You didn’t mention when you’re getting frisky, but sex shouldn’t just be a nocturnal activity.

Try switching up your routine and opt for some early morning orgasms instead, on the weekend, when you are both refreshed and have a little more energy.

This is more common than you think, so please don’t make this a you problem, because it’s not.

