Dear Denise: He called me by his ex’s name during sex

Dear Denise:I (34) was in bed with my husband last night and as I was going down on him he moaned and called me by his ex’s name. I instantly froze: to be honest, he’s lucky I didn’t bite it off while I was down there.

I know that there is such a thing as a slip of the tongue, but we’ve been married almost six years. What’s worse is his ex lives locally — we used to go to secondary school together.

I can’t believe he was thinking about some other woman while we were making love. I am so hurt, I can’t even look at him.

Does this mean he still has feelings for her?

Answer: It is a definite blow to the ego to hear your partner call you by the wrong name when you’re getting hot and heavy, but despite how you may be feeling, it isn’t a red flag.

When you’re in the midst of a wild orgasm you can be forgiven for temporarily losing your senses and your mind. In fact, leading research has revealed that it’s an all-too-common occurrence. So instead of maiming your partner, put his erection on ice and talk through the misstep as it happens.

Ultimately, it’s awkward but it doesn’t mean he’s planning a new life with his ex, so take a breath and move on.

Could I secretly be gay?

Query:I (23) am a straight man but I’m having sex dreams about a male colleague. Am I gay? It’s really confusing me. Answer:You may be dreaming about gay sex but that doesn’t automatically mean that you are gay. Same-sex fantasies are pretty common.

Some experts say gay dreams simply mean that your subconscious is looking for more masculine energy. Don’t stress over it.

Do I send nudes?

Query: My boyfriend (25) keeps asking for nudes and gets annoyed with me when I refuse. Is there any harm?

​Answer:Yes — yes, there is real harm. As soon as you press send, you are handing over your image to someone who can potentially share your pictures far and wide and the consequences can be devastating.

Draw your boundaries now — it’s not OK for your boyfriend to push or pressurise you into sharing intimate images.

