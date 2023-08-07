Dear Audrey: Should I tell my partner I listen to porn before we have sex?

Sort your love life with honest and practical tips at Ask Audrey

Try to remain in the moment in the bedroom

Recently I stumbled upon audio erotica and now I regularly listen to it to get in the mood for sex as it makes me really aroused.

The thing is, I haven’t told her this — but I think she’d really like it as I’m not great at sex talk in bed and she enjoys it when I do try talk a little dirty to her.

With the ‘porncasts’ you have someone in your ear telling you what to do, or explaining what is happening.

She recently commented on how eager I am before sex. I’d love to share this with her but will she think I’m smutty?

Answer: Audio erotica is booming since it hit mainstream ears thanks to apps like Dipsea, which has over 1.6m listeners, 12,000 of whom are based in Ireland — so you’re in good company.

You say your partner likes you to talk dirty, so you could tell her you heard about the above app, which is made for women by women, and perhaps suggest you both try it out on a date night?

The app also has plenty of guided masturbation to enjoy if you think she would prefer to go solo on the first outing.

The more you share, the more you’ll learn about each other. So grab your earbuds and your partner, and enjoy storytime.

I never orgasm when we have sex

Dear Audrey: I’m 33 and my partner is 40, and I’ve never been able to reach orgasm during sex with him in the two years we’ve been together.

I orgasm when he does clitoral stimulation or uses sex toys — which I thoroughly enjoy — but never through penetration.

I start thinking about how long I’m taking then panic, fake an orgasm and just let him finish so he doesn’t get bored.

How do I get out of my own way to achieve a good old-fashioned orgasm?

Answer: First, it’s important to know that contrary to what Hollywood sex scenes would suggest, you’re not alone, as most women orgasm only through very direct clitoral stimulation.

It is important to work together. Maybe don’t overshare the faking bit; but foreplay, communication, emotional intimacy and the ability to be attentive to the other’s needs and desires play an essential role in sex and relationships.

You can practice staying in the moment, whether you’re brushing your teeth, having sex or boiling the kettle — when your mind drifts, notice it, then ask yourself what sensation your body is feeling right now and try stay with it.

Try not to overthink it too much and, as they say, enjoy the ride.

Do piercings boost sex?

Query: MY girlfriend (29) wants me to get a Prince Albert piercing. She said it would enhance our sexual pleasure.

Answer: This piercing — a metal ring through the tip of the penis — may increase sexual pleasure while masturbating and during oral or vaginal sex, so win-win for you.

In saying that, you may need to relearn how to pee to avoid spraying urine through new urethra openings. If you’re not squeamish and decide to have it done, go to a reputable piercer.

Sounds give me ick

Query: My boyfriend (25) loves kissing my ears and I really enjoy it. But my issue is the noises he makes when he sticks his tongue in.

The slurping and the slobbering is disgusting. How do I tell him?

​Answer: Some people love a good wet, tongue kiss in the ear and others don’t — it can depend on the technique.

Tell him you love when he kisses, nibbles and breathes softly in your ear but you would prefer just the tip of the tongue, not the full exam.

