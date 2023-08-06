Dear Audrey: She wants me to get a Prince Albert piercing to boost our sex life

“In saying that, you may need to relearn how to pee to avoid spraying urine through new urethra openings”

Dear Audrey: My girlfriend (29) wants me to get a Prince Albert piercing. She said it would enhance our sexual pleasure.

Answer: This piercing — a metal ring through the tip of the penis — may increase sexual pleasure while masturbating and during oral or vaginal sex, so win-win for you.

In saying that, you may need to relearn how to pee to avoid spraying urine through new urethra openings. If you’re not squeamish and decide to have it done, go to a reputable piercer.

Sounds give me ick

Dear Audrey: My boyfriend (25) loves kissing my ears and I really enjoy it. But my issue is the noises he makes when he sticks his tongue in. The slurping and the slobbering is disgusting. How do I tell him?

​Answer: Some people love a good wet, tongue kiss in the ear and others don’t — it can depend on the technique.

Tell him you love when he kisses, nibbles and breathes softly in your ear but you would prefer just the tip of the tongue, not the full exam.

Email your problems to: Maura O’Neill maura.oneill@sundayworld.com

Audrey O’Kane problems@sundayworld.com

All pictures are posed by models