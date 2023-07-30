Dear Audrey: My fella asked a sexy influencer if he could ‘slide into her DMs’

“He follows and ogles a lot of good-looking influencers while I’m sitting right beside him”

My boyfriend (24) and I (24) have a lot of fights about his behaviour on social media. He follows and ogles a lot of good-looking influencers while I’m sitting right beside him and sometimes he posts comments telling them how sexy they look.

I’ve told him before that it hurts my feelings, but he says it’s just online and “not real life.”

Recently I saw him comment beneath a particularly hot influencer’s post that he would like to "slide into her DMs” to chat.

I find it really disrespectful and it’s starting to impact my own self-esteem. How can I get him to stop?

Answer: Having a boyfriend who doesn’t know how to keep his eyes to himself can be hurtful and embarrassing, especially on social media platforms where everyone can see what photos you comment on and like.

As you’ve already told him it upsets you and he brushed it aside, I would have another conversation with him and see if you can find a way to agree on what you consider crossing the line in your relationship.

Remember the most important relationship you have is with yourself and if he is disrespectful of your feelings again, or isn’t willing to change his behaviour, it may be time for you to consider letting him slide far, far away.