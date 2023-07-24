Dear Audrey: He wants me to remove my ‘suggestive’ profile picture

Sort your love life with honest and practical tips from Audrey

Controlling behaviour no matter how small should be a red flag

Dear Audrey: I (52) am in a relationship six months with a lovely man (55).

We met on an online dating site and hit it off from the beginning.

We are now talking about moving in together and he said he would like to put in some boundaries before that happens.

The thing is, he wants me to replace my profile picture — which shows a bit of cleavage — and any other ‘suggestive’ photos on my social media accounts, as he thinks it sends out the ‘wrong signals’.

It’s weird because until now I’ve never found him controlling or jealous, so I was slightly thrown by this.

Am I perhaps overreacting? I love him but I don’t really feel comfortable with his suggestion. What should I do?

Answer: If ever a sentence said ‘red flag’, it’s the one where a man says your picture is too ‘suggestive’ and needs to change for your relationship to move on.

So in short, no, you are not overreacting.

Your gut feeling is there for a reason, so listen to it closely.

Women are not required to live smaller lives simply because a boyfriend is jealous, and vice versa.

Therapy language — like ‘boundaries’ — can be used to exert controlling behaviour.

Talk to him about your concerns before deciding anything about your future.

