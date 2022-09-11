Dear Angela: Why did he say no to our suggestion of a threesome?

Anyway, I don’t understand why he refused to join us. Are not all men mad about threesomes with two girls?

Dear Angela:On our holidays this summer my best friend (26) and I (27) decided to find a guy for a threesome. We picked a good-looking boy around our age who was out with some friends.

We flirted with him, and after a couple of hours, asked him whether he’d like to come to our hotel for a threesome.

He said he’d only come if he could invite one of his mates along, but that was not what we were looking for so we said no.

The guy replied that in that case he was not interested, and then he went back over to his mates without another word. We couldn’t believe that he was so rude.

Anyway, I don’t understand why he refused to join us. Are not all men mad about threesomes with two girls?

Answer:A vast majority of men dream about threesomes with two women, but not all of them would go for it if they had the chance.

Maybe the guy you invited prefers to be with one girl only, or maybe he was insecure and wanted to have a mate at his side — there are many reasons why he might have refused your offer.

Don’t let this experience discourage you. I’m sure there are more than enough men out there who would be happy to play along.

