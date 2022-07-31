Dear Angela: We want to have sex in the garden but creepy neighbour bothers me
Dear Angela: My husband (47) and I (40) always wanted to make love in our back garden, but although we’ve had our new house for almost three years now we never did it yet.
The garden is completely secluded, with lots of trees, shrubs, hedges and bushes. There are neighbours on both sides but they can’t see inside our garden — unless they somehow manage to peek over or through the 2m-high, solid wooden fence that separates our properties.
The problem is that one of our neighbours is on the creepy side. He always gives me strange looks when we meet, like he’s checking me out.
I wouldn’t be surprised if he drilled holes in the fence to peek through, or if he sent a drone over to take pics. Who knows what else he might come up with to pry on us.
I’m probably overthinking the whole thing, but I can’t stop worrying.
Read more
Answer:First of all, very few grown-up people drill holes in their fences or fly drones to spy on their neighbours.
If you have a nice, sheltered spot in your garden that can’t be overseen from the outside, I can’t see why you shouldn’t make love there.
To play it safe, just wait until it’s dark. To ease your mind, you could inspect your fence for drill holes beforehand too.
Email your problems to Dr Angela Brokmann dr.angela@sundayworld.com Maura O’Neill maura.oneill@sundayworld.com All pictures are posed by models
Today's Headlines
FIRST INTERVIEW | Catriona Carey says 'I’m just the fall guy’ as she blames mortgage scam on ‘associate’
Attacked | Man (50s) hospitalised with ‘serious injuries’ following assault in Derry city
Festive feeling | Tribute to Ashling Murphy as thousands attend Mullingar’s 'homecoming’ Fleadh Cheoil
'Heartbreak' | Hollyoaks star Stephanie Davis ‘numb and empty’ after suffering miscarriage
Sneak peek | Dear Angela: We want to have sex in the garden but creepy neighbour bothers me
QUEEN CON | Catriona Carey admits to lavish spending and says clients’ €400k is ‘all gone’
Wedding Kells | Former glamour model Kelly Brook marries Jeremy Parisi in Italy
FRAUDSTER CLAIMS | Ex sports star ‘honestly believed’ company was legitimate even after exposé aired
Victim reacts | Homeowner says Catriona Carey and associate were ‘equally responsible’ for mortgage scam
Heal Over | Una Healy suffers ‘quad strain’ while training for 400m relay