Dear Angela: We want to have sex in the garden but creepy neighbour bothers me

Dear Angela: My husband (47) and I (40) always wanted to make love in our back garden, but although we’ve had our new house for almost three years now we never did it yet.

The garden is completely secluded, with lots of trees, shrubs, hedges and bushes. There are neighbours on both sides but they can’t see inside our garden — unless they somehow manage to peek over or through the 2m-high, solid wooden fence that separates our properties.

The problem is that one of our neighbours is on the creepy side. He always gives me strange looks when we meet, like he’s checking me out.

I wouldn’t be surprised if he drilled holes in the fence to peek through, or if he sent a drone over to take pics. Who knows what else he might come up with to pry on us.

I’m probably overthinking the whole thing, but I can’t stop worrying.

Answer:First of all, very few grown-up people drill holes in their fences or fly drones to spy on their neighbours.

If you have a nice, sheltered spot in your garden that can’t be overseen from the outside, I can’t see why you shouldn’t make love there.

To play it safe, just wait until it’s dark. To ease your mind, you could inspect your fence for drill holes beforehand too.

