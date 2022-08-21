Dear Angela: My shy girlfriend never touches my favourite spot

“I wish she would caress the area between my testicles and anus — I don’t know what it’s called, but that’s the most sensitive spot on my whole body. My ex often touched me there and it used to drive me crazy”

Dear Angela:I (27) LOVE my girlfriend (23) but in bed, she is so shy and inexperienced, it’s really frustrating.

We’ve been together since January, and there are still lots of spots on my body that she hasn’t touched yet. I eventually managed to get her to touch my penis and testicles, but that’s as far as it ever goes.

I wish she would caress the area between my testicles and anus — I don’t know what it’s called, but that’s the most sensitive spot on my whole body. My ex often touched me there and it used to drive me crazy.

I don’t want to be demanding in bed so I decided to give my girlfriend time, but she never makes a move to explore my body and I’m giving up hope.

Would it be OK if I asked her to touch me where I like it most? Or is that area taboo for some reason?

Answer:The perineum — the area between the anus and testicles — is certainly not any kind of taboo zone.

Sure, some women don’t go there, but that’s mainly because they have no idea how sensitive the area is, and how much guys love to be touched there.

Next time your girlfriend teases your testicles, ask her to move her hand down another little bit. Or just put her hand where you would like to feel it.

