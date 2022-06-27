Dear Angela: My husband is afraid I will injure his manhood on top

"Can he hurt his penis when I’m on top? Should we stay clear of that position?"

Dear Angela: After almost four years of marriage, I (27) finally realised that all the sex positions my husband (30) and I ever tried left my husband in charge of our lovemaking.

I told him that I would like to take over at least once, and he reluctantly agreed to let me get on top of him for a change.

I know it’s not the most adventurous position out there, but we’ve never done it before. Anyway, I got on top but the moment I started bouncing up and down, my husband got all nervous and tense underneath me. When I asked what was wrong he said he was afraid he might get hurt.

Could that happen? Can he hurt his penis when I’m on top? Should we stay clear of that position?

Answer: There is no need to avoid the woman-on-top position. Although a penis injury is possible, it’s extremely unlikely to happen as long as you don’t go too wild on top of your man.

Next time around move slowly and avoid vehement movements; it will help your husband to relax.

are most likely to occur when the penis slips out unintentionally, so keep your husband close and your movements in sync. If your husband is still nervous, invite him to hold on to your hips to keep you in check.

