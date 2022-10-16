Dear Angela: My husband has a secret Instagram account where he wears lingerie

“There are dozens of images of my husband posing in dresses and lingerie, wearing jewellery, make up and nail polish”

Dear Angela: My husband (32) has a secret Instagram account, where he posts as a cross-dresser.

My cousin found it weeks ago but he wasn’t sure whether he should tell me or not. I guess now I know. There are dozens of images of my husband posing in dresses and lingerie, wearing jewellery, make up and nail polish.

At first I was a bit shocked; not because I have anything against cross-dressing, but simply because I had no idea that my husband is into it. In most of the pictures he looks really good, sexy even.

I’ve thought about this a lot, and I came to the conclusion that I’m OK with my husband’s feminine side. I just wish he wouldn’t hide it from me. Do you think he’s afraid it would scare me off?

Answer: That’s well possible. Although it’s perfectly OK to wear whatever clothes you feel good and comfortable in, many men who cross-dress are afraid it might scare their partner off so they keep it secret.

Have a good chat with your husband. Tell him that you’ve seen his Instagram pictures, and let him know how you feel about them.

Assure him that he looks good — and sexy — and that you’re perfectly OK with this side of him.

Encourage him to be more open and confident about it.

