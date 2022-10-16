Double life | 

Dear Angela: My husband has a secret Instagram account where he wears lingerie

“There are dozens of images of my husband posing in dresses and lingerie, wearing jewellery, make up and nail polish”

Some men like to express a feminine side

Sunday World

Dear Angela: My husband (32) has a secret Instagram account, where he posts as a cross-dresser.

My cousin found it weeks ago but he wasn’t sure whether he should tell me or not. I guess now I know. There are dozens of images of my husband posing in dresses and lingerie, wearing jewellery, make up and nail polish.

At first I was a bit shocked; not because I have anything against cross-dressing, but simply because I had no idea that my husband is into it. In most of the pictures he looks really good, sexy even.

I’ve thought about this a lot, and I came to the conclusion that I’m OK with my husband’s feminine side. I just wish he wouldn’t hide it from me. Do you think he’s afraid it would scare me off?

Read more

Answer: That’s well possible. Although it’s perfectly OK to wear whatever clothes you feel good and comfortable in, many men who cross-dress are afraid it might scare their partner off so they keep it secret.

Have a good chat with your husband. Tell him that you’ve seen his Instagram pictures, and let him know how you feel about them.

Assure him that he looks good — and sexy — and that you’re perfectly OK with this side of him.

Encourage him to be more open and confident about it.

Email your problems to Dr Angela Brokmann dr.angela@sundayworld.com Maura O’Neill maura.oneill@sundayworld.com All pictures are posed by models


Today's Headlines

More Ask the Experts

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices