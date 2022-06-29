Love Bites | 

Dear Angela: My girlfriend bites me like a vampire in bed

“She never draws blood, but she gets her teeth into me every time she has an orgasm”
Picture posed by models

Picture posed by models

Sunday World

Dear Angela,

My girlfriend (25) bites me in bed. She never draws blood, but she gets her teeth into me every time she has an orgasm.

It’s painful but a huge turn on at the same time. I love it, but I’m worried that it’s on the weird side.

Answer: Love bites are a quite common and harmless way of showing passion.

Many people enjoy lustful experiences that involve a bit of pain; it’s ok as long as both love it and nobody gets seriously hurt.


Today's Headlines

More Ask the Experts

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices