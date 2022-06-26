Dear Angela: My fiancée found old sexy pics of ex and wants to throw them out

"The pictures are more than 30 years old and the girl in them looks nothing like that anymore; she’s around 50 and a grandmother of four by now"

Dear Angela,

My fiancée (34) found a shoe box full of old pictures in my attic. Among them was an envelope with sexy pics of my first ever girlfriend that she’d given me for my 18th birthday. I didn’t even know I still had them, but now that I’ve seen them again I want to keep them.

My fiancée doesn’t understand that; she says I need to throw them out. I don’t understand why she is so jealous. The pictures are more than 30 years old and the girl in them looks nothing like that anymore; she’s around 50 and a grandmother of four by now.

My fiancée is very bossy and most of the time I let her get away with it, but this time she’s going too far. I need a bit of space to breathe, but she’s only happy when she can control me. Should I give in and throw the old pictures out, to keep the peace?

Answer: Answer: No, don’t give in. Everybody is entitled to some space and privacy, and that’s something you need to discuss with your fiancée before you get married.

Tell her that the pictures are a part of your past and that it’s up to you whether you keep them or not. To avoid more stress and trouble, bring the pictures back to a safe place in your attic.

Email your problems to Dr Angela Brokmann dr.angela@sundayworld.com Maura O’Neill maura.oneill@sundayworld.com All pictures are posed by models