Dear Angela: My fiancée found old sexy pics of ex and wants to throw them out
Sort your sexual problems with honest and practical tips from Dr Angela Brokmann
Dear Angela,
My fiancée (34) found a shoe box full of old pictures in my attic. Among them was an envelope with sexy pics of my first ever girlfriend that she’d given me for my 18th birthday. I didn’t even know I still had them, but now that I’ve seen them again I want to keep them.
My fiancée doesn’t understand that; she says I need to throw them out. I don’t understand why she is so jealous. The pictures are more than 30 years old and the girl in them looks nothing like that anymore; she’s around 50 and a grandmother of four by now.
My fiancée is very bossy and most of the time I let her get away with it, but this time she’s going too far. I need a bit of space to breathe, but she’s only happy when she can control me. Should I give in and throw the old pictures out, to keep the peace?
Read more
Answer: Answer: No, don’t give in. Everybody is entitled to some space and privacy, and that’s something you need to discuss with your fiancée before you get married.
Tell her that the pictures are a part of your past and that it’s up to you whether you keep them or not. To avoid more stress and trouble, bring the pictures back to a safe place in your attic.
Email your problems to Dr Angela Brokmann dr.angela@sundayworld.com Maura O’Neill maura.oneill@sundayworld.com All pictures are posed by models
Today's Headlines
On the lock | Up to 40 people attended '‘prisoner release party’ during Level 5 lockdown in Clare
Grá-fting | Irish Love Islander Dami Hope shares shocking kiss with Casa Amor bombshell
dismissed | Woman who said she was knocked over by child ‘running amok’ in Lidl loses €60k claim
Bargain | Home of the late Gerry Ryan in Dublin’s Clontarf sells for ‘much reduced’ price
Calls recorded | Exposed: Face of man (55) charged over calls to autism campaigner Fiona O’Leary
Budge Up | Budget 2023 brought forward to September 27, Cabinet confirms
'Aggravated burglary' | Man (60s) ‘seriously injured’ by three men who stole cash from Carlow home
Dub-le Date | Selling Sunset stars enjoy Guinness and trad music at ‘epic’ Dublin pub
'perfect brother' | Dubliner who died in hit-and-run in Canada wanted to ‘explore the world’, funeral hears
Date fixed | Gemma O'Doherty's appeal against public order convictions to be heard in October