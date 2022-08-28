Dear Angela: My fiancé never stops bragging about his ex’s sex skills
Dear Angela: My fiancé (31) is driving me crazy. Although we’ve been together for three years already he never stops bragging about the great sex he used to have with his ex.
I’ve heard all his stories dozens of times, how they did it on the beach and almost got caught, how she surprised him with a quickie in his office one day – I’m sick of hearing these stories again and again.
The other day he showed me a video of his ex giving him oral sex, and then he wanted me to spoil him exactly the same way.
That’s when I lost it, I told him that I don’t want to hear or see stuff like that ever again but he only laughed and said I should be happy that he shares his sexual past with me.
Am I really the one in the wrong here?
Read more
Answer:No. It’s perfectly fine and reasonable that you don’t want to hear and see juicy details from your fiancé’s past sex life, especially if you’ve already listened to his stories for years.
Make it clear that you’ve heard and seen more than enough.
Your fiancé needs to understand that you’re fed up with stories about his ex, and that you have no intention to copy the woman and spoil him in exactly the same way she did.
Email your problems to Dr Angela Brokmann dr.angela@sundayworld.com Maura O’Neill maura.oneill@sundayworld.com All pictures are posed by models
Today's Headlines
fraud fears | Fugitive fraudster who targets gay men thought to be hiding in Ireland
new figures | Over 100 RTÉ staff members earned more than €100,000 basic salary last year
HAP-py holidays | Fine Gael councillor who earned €60k last year gets HAP for his two-bedroom apartment
'very messy' | Atmosphere ‘absolutely bouncing’ as World Gravy Wrestling Championships return
Shock | Fair City's Bryan Murray diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease
notorious | Residents of Irish town living in fear after killer thug avoids prison for drunk driving
Puppy Love | Meath dog rescue inundated with home offers for blind pup due to be euthanised
tragedy | Gardaí appeal for information on Mazda car after hit-and-run that killed Cavan man Frank Nulty
joffrey weds | Irish Game of Thrones star Jack Gleeson marries long-term girlfriend in Co Kerry
'Slow Down' | Drunk learner driver arrested after crashing into motorway road safety vehicle