Dear Angela: My fiancé never stops bragging about his ex’s sex skills

The other day he showed me a video of his ex giving him oral sex, and then he wanted me to spoil him exactly the same way.

It’s understandable to want to avoid awkwardness after one night of fun

Going on about former flames is just rude

Dear Angela: My fiancé (31) is driving me crazy. Although we’ve been together for three years already he never stops bragging about the great sex he used to have with his ex.

I’ve heard all his stories dozens of times, how they did it on the beach and almost got caught, how she surprised him with a quickie in his office one day – I’m sick of hearing these stories again and again.

The other day he showed me a video of his ex giving him oral sex, and then he wanted me to spoil him exactly the same way.

That’s when I lost it, I told him that I don’t want to hear or see stuff like that ever again but he only laughed and said I should be happy that he shares his sexual past with me.

Am I really the one in the wrong here?

Answer:No. It’s perfectly fine and reasonable that you don’t want to hear and see juicy details from your fiancé’s past sex life, especially if you’ve already listened to his stories for years.

Make it clear that you’ve heard and seen more than enough.

Your fiancé needs to understand that you’re fed up with stories about his ex, and that you have no intention to copy the woman and spoil him in exactly the same way she did.

Email your problems to Dr Angela Brokmann dr.angela@sundayworld.com Maura O’Neill maura.oneill@sundayworld.com All pictures are posed by models