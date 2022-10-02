Dear Angela: My date told me to ‘f*** off' after we had sex and I didn’t call for three weeks

‘What have I done wrong?’

Dear Angela:Three weeks ago I (28) went on a date that a mate had set up for me.

The girl was lovely, we went for a meal and a few drinks and then we had sex on the beach. Before she got into the taxi that I’d called for her she gave me her phone number.

I completely forgot about that until yesterday, when my mate asked me how the date went. I decided to give her a ring and see whether she’d like to meet up again.

I barely managed to say ‘Hello’ before she verbally attacked me.

She told me to ‘f*ck off’, and that I should have called sooner, not after three weeks. Then she started crying and hung up.

I don’t understand where I went wrong. Answer: It’s debatable whether you did something wrong or not. But you surely weren’t exactly thoughtful.

When you have sex with somebody, you should do the polite thing and at least send a quick text the next day.

If you wait three weeks before you get in touch, you give the clear impression that you don’t care and are interested in sex only.

If your date got so angry and emotional when you finally rang there is a good chance that she likes you. If you like her as well, give her another call.

