Dear Angela: My boyfriend wants to tease me with remote vibrator during flight — is this OK?
Can we bring the vibrator on board? Would it be OK if we had remote sex during the flight?
Dear Angela:My boyfriend (29) is obsessed with joining the mile-high club.
We’ve tried to have sex on a plane so many times, but we were never allowed to get into the loo together, and there were always too many people around to go for it in our seats.
For my birthday present my boyfriend came up with a different idea: he wants to buy me a remote-controlled vibrator and on our next flight, bring it on board.
All I have to do is sneak out to the loo to insert the vibrator, and then my boyfriend can tease me throughout the flight.
Can we bring the vibrator on board? Would it be OK if we had remote sex during the flight?
Answer:You can’t use remote-controlled sex toys during take off and landing, and even during the remainder of the flight it might be against safety regulations. That’s a question you have to clarify with your airline.
Aside from safety regulations, it’s not exactly good form to play sex games while other people are sitting just inches away from you.
Anyway, you should get your vibrator through airport security without hassle, but it’s best to take out the batteries.
There is still a good chance that your toy will show up at security, so make sure your boyfriend stores the vibrator in his own hand luggage, and not in yours.
Today's Headlines
COKE OR BROKE | Pictured: Coke-selling cabbie (70) who turned to dealing to fund wife’s shopping addiction
revelation | Bono’s cousin who turned out to be his brother says ‘It made no sense to keep this hidden any longer’
authoritative | Regency trial: Gerry ‘the Monk’ Hutch maintains alpha male persona in the dock
FLAT TERROR | Neighbours describe ‘bloodbath’ after Ryan MacNab (31) murder in Rathcoole
Fight Club | Conor McGregor reacts as three-foot-tall nemesis Hasbulla signs with UFC
Court date | Two Dublin gardaí charged over alleged assault and false imprisonment of boy (16)
Off the scale | Limerick teacher packs in day job as Tom Jones and will.i.am battle over her on The Voice UK
DEPRAVED | Child rapist who impregnated victim (12) avoids jail after being caught with drugs
'Saddened' | Orange Order leader blasts loyalist graffiti attack on Jimmy Nesbitt
annual cost | Bertie Ahern and Enda Kenny claim €150k bill for secretarial support over past year