Dear Angela: My boyfriend wants to tease me with remote vibrator during flight — is this OK?

Can we bring the vibrator on board? Would it be OK if we had remote sex during the flight?

Acting on mile-high fantasies won’t go down too well with other passengers

We’ve tried to have sex on a plane so many times, but we were never allowed to get into the loo together, and there were always too many people around to go for it in our seats.

For my birthday present my boyfriend came up with a different idea: he wants to buy me a remote-controlled vibrator and on our next flight, bring it on board.

All I have to do is sneak out to the loo to insert the vibrator, and then my boyfriend can tease me throughout the flight.

Answer:You can’t use remote-controlled sex toys during take off and landing, and even during the remainder of the flight it might be against safety regulations. That’s a question you have to clarify with your airline.

Aside from safety regulations, it’s not exactly good form to play sex games while other people are sitting just inches away from you.

Anyway, you should get your vibrator through airport security without hassle, but it’s best to take out the batteries.

There is still a good chance that your toy will show up at security, so make sure your boyfriend stores the vibrator in his own hand luggage, and not in yours.