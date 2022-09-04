Dear Angela: Is it OK to leave after sex or do I have to stay the night?
Dear Angela: Most weekends I (37) have a one-night stand. Sometimes I manage two, with different girls.
It’s usually with women I’ve never met before, but I also know some girls I can ring up if I’m in the mood. Just to clarify, these girls know exactly what I’m doing so it’s kind of a mutual agreement.
When I go home with a woman, I stay for the whole night. I’d rather leave as soon as the sex is over because the morning after is almost always awkward and unpleasant. I only stay because I respect women and try to do the polite thing.
My question is: do women even expect a man to stay? Or is it OK if I sneak out?

Answer: If a woman likes you, she’d like you to stay. If she doesn’t fancy you, she’d probably prefer you to leave.
The morning after can be awkward for everyone involved — you wake up beside somebody you hardly know, neither of you look nearly half as good as the night before, and you probably don’t have much to say to each other.
To avoid awkward moments, many guys and girls leave as soon as possible without being rude.
You can’t just get up and run out the door, but it’s OK to leave when the other has fallen asleep. To be polite, you could leave a little note.
