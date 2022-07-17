Dear Angela: I’m worried that sleeping with my mate and his wife might ruin our friendship

‘I’d love to go for it, but I have no idea what my friend expects from me'

Dear Angela:My best mate (31) and his wife (30) have been together since they were teenagers. They’ve never been with other people — they shared the first kiss, first sex, everything.

The other night, my mate told me they’re both wondering what it would be like to touch, kiss and sleep with someone else.

They’re totally loyal and don’t want to cheat, that’s why they decided to get adventurous together. In short, they asked me to join them for a threesome.

My mate is bi and so am I — I guess that makes me a pretty good choice.

I’d love to go for it, but I have no idea what my friends expect from me. I’m also worried it might ruin our friendship.

Answer:Your friends must have thought about this a lot before they asked you to join in, so let them explain what exactly they have in mind. Talk about any concerns you might have, and discuss how far you’re all willing to go.

If you decide to go ahead, establish some basic rules beforehand. Sex between friends is always a risky game, and it will change your friendship forever.

You might feel awkward with each other afterwards, you might feel jealous — or you might feel this was the best thing you’ve ever done.

