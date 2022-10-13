Dear Angela: I’d like to try kissing a girl but my mum says stick to boys
Dear Angela: I (20) have always been wondering what it would feel like to kiss another girl. It started after my first kiss with a boy; it wasn’t at all what I’d expected it to be; there were no butterflies in my tummy and no fireworks going off.
It was just a wet, unpleasant feeling. When I talked about all this with my best friend she said I can kiss her to see what it’s like, but although the idea gave me butterflies I was too scared to go for it, and I still regret that.
My mum wants me to find a boyfriend to get these ideas about girls out of my head. Would that help?
Answer:No. A boyfriend might distract you for a while, but your ideas and fantasies would surely return eventually.
You shouldn’t even try to forget them as they are perfectly normal. Most girls and guys wonder at some stage what it would be like to kiss a person of their own gender, and many go ahead and give it a try.
Some kiss, some cuddle, and some go further and have sex. It can happen out of curiosity, sexual attraction or love. And it’s all perfectly fine.
If you’d like to know what it’s like to kiss a girl, grab the next good opportunity and go for it.
Email your problems to Dr Angela Brokmann dr.angela@sundayworld.com Maura O’Neill maura.oneill@sundayworld.com All pictures are posed by models
