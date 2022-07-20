Dear Angela: I was looking forward to quiet holiday, but I think my partner booked sex hotel
Dear Angela,
My lover (46) and I (49) decided to spend our summer holidays together.
We agreed to visit the Netherlands, but before I got a chance to check out where exactly I’d like to go, my lover booked us into an adult hotel somewhere on the coast. He paid for it, so I didn’t complain.
When I told my sister what happened she cracked up laughing, saying she had no idea that I’m into sex holidays.
I didn’t know what she meant, so she explained that ‘adult hotels’ cater for couples that are looking for sexual adventures.
She said everybody runs around in the nude, and that people have sex in the pool and other places they fancy.
If it’s like that, I won’t go. My lover said it’s not a sex hotel — he claims he only booked it because he wanted a quiet place without kids running around. Now I don’t know what to believe.
Answer: It is possible that your lover chose an adults-only hotel because he wants a quiet time.
But it’s true that some adult hotels indeed cater for adults with sexual adventures on their minds. Some of these places encourage nudity, and some places also allow sexual activities in public spaces.
To be on the safe side, it’s best to check out the hotel’s website before you go.
