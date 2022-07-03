Dear Angela: I want to watch people having sex and I don't know how to tell my wife

‘I’m worried she’d feel offended and she’d accuse me of cheating’

Dear Angela: I (46) want to watch people having sex; not on telly or the computer, but for real.

I’ve wanted to do that for years, ever sine one of my mates told me that he’d seen it in a sex club in Frankfurt, where couples had sex on a stage.

My mate goes back over for a long weekend and he invited me along. The problem is that I don’t know how to tell my wife.

My mate’s wife knows all about the sex club and she has no problem with it. But I’m pretty sure that my own wife wouldn’t be ok with it.

She’d feel offended and she’d accuse me of cheating. I love my wife and I’m always honest with her, but I feel like this sex club adventure is something I’d better do on the sly.

Answer: Don’t do this on the sly. There’s a good chance that your wife will find out about your adventure, especially if she knows your mate’s wife.

Talk to your wife, tell her about your fantasy. After all, it’s pretty harmless; it’s not like you’re planning to have sex with other people – all you want to do is watch.

Ensure your wife that you love and adore her, and suggest that she and your mate’s wife could come along for the trip.

