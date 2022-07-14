Dear Angela: I slept with another man on my stag in Barcelona, do I tell my fiancée?

‘I have to say that it was one of the best nights I’ve ever experienced’

On a stag weekend in Barcelona, I (30) slept with another man. I have always been curious about what it would be like, but I never fancied a guy enough to go for it.

Now that I finally tried, I have to say that it was one of the best nights I’ve ever experienced.

As much as I enjoyed the sex, I don’t think I’d want to be in a relationship with a man, but I’d definitely like some more one-night stands.

I think my fiancée should know about this. But although we are in an open relationship where both of us are allowed to sleep with others, I had to promise that I’ll never tell her about my flings.

Still, this is different and I’d really like to talk about it. How can I do that without breaking my promise?

Answer: If your fiancée does not want to hear about your sexual adventures, you shouldn’t just go and tell her about your fling — but you could tell her that you are sexually interested in men.

Most likely, your fiancée will ask whether you already tried sex with a guy.

That gives you the opportunity to talk about your fling and your plans and wishes for future adventures. This is an important subject that you should discuss before you get married.