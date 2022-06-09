Dear Angela: I finally gave in to flirty colleague and now he's ghosted me after sex

'Yesterday he even had the nerve to openly flirt with one of the other girls on our team'

Since I (31) started a new job, one of my colleagues has been chasing me.

He asked me out on my very first day at work, and although I said no, he didn't give up. He kept flirting until I finally gave in.

That was last week. He took me out for dinner, and we ended up in his flat where we had sex.

I thought we were together now, but the guy has changed completely since we slept together. It's like he's ignoring what happened, and he doesn't even flirt with me anymore.

He shows me no attention whatsoever.

I don't understand why he's acting like this.

Yesterday he even had the nerve to openly flirt with one of the other girls on our team. I felt like confronting him in front of everybody, but I'm not sure that's such a good idea.

Answer: Confronting your man at work is definitely not the way to go. You'd only make a show of yourself.

Maybe your colleague is one of those guys who just enjoy the chase and loses interest as soon as they score. Or maybe he realised that a relationship in the workplace is not such a great idea after all.

Whatever his reasons might be - if you want to confront him about it that's fine, but for your own sake you should only attempt to do this in private.