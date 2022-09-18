Dear Angela: I caught my husband using a secret sex toy
‘We haven’t had sex in two years because I just didn’t feel like it anymore. But that doesn’t mean he can cheat on me’
Dear Angela,
My husband (58) and I (52) have been married for 31 years, and we’ve been faithful to each other all this time.
At least I thought we were, until I found this ugly sex toy hidden at the back of my husband’s bedside drawer.
I showed it to my best friend, and she said it’s a masturbator, a fake vagina that men use to please themselves.
When I confronted my husband he admitted that he’s been using it for the last few weeks because he was sexually frustrated.
I understand that he’s frustrated; I mean, we are still happy together but we haven’t had sex in two years because I just didn’t feel like it anymore. But that doesn’t mean he can cheat on me.
Answer: Your husband is not cheating on you.
It’s natural and normal that he’s looking for sexual relief, and if you don’t want to sleep with him anymore it’s perfectly ok if he masturbates. And if he wants to use a sex toy, that’s fine as well.
To keep your marriage happy, accept your husband’s sexual needs.
Ideally, you should make an effort to get your marital sex life back on track.
If that’s not an option for you, at least let your husband masturbate without making a fuss over it.
Try to be more understanding and tolerant.
