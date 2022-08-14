Dear Angela: I always please demanding wife in bed but now I want to be selfish
Dear Angela: My wife (40) is very demanding in bed. I (45) don’t mind, I love to spoil her. I always treat her to an extra long foreplay – sometimes it lasts an hour or even more. If my wife asks for a backrub, she gets a backrub.
If she wants her feet massaged I massage her feet. I even kiss and lick her feet when she wants it. I always stimulate her clitoris during intercourse to make sure that she achieves an orgasm, and in some sex positions that’s challenging and tricky.
Sometimes it’s so tiring for me that I’m left without an orgasm in the end. It’s all fine with me, I’m not complaining. I just wish that I could take my wife the odd time and have sex the way I like it, just plain old sex without all the trimmings.
Would it be too selfish if I asked for it now and then?
Answer: Sex should be enjoyable for both involved, so it’s perfectly OK to be a bit selfish.
If you spoil your wife all the time I’m sure she won’t mind to let you have your own way now and then.
Just talk about it beforehand; explain what you have in mind to make sure your wife is OK with it and doesn’t end up disappointed.
Email your problems to Dr Angela Brokmann dr.angela@sundayworld.com Maura O’Neill maura.oneill@sundayworld.com All pictures are posed by models
