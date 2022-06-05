Dear Angela: How can I get my grandkids to stop slagging my toyboy?

"I don’t expect the kids to accept my boyfriend into the family with open arms, but they should at least treat him with some basic respect"

I (55) was always very close to my three granddaughters (19, 18 and 16). All was good until I met my recent partner two years ago. He is only 33, and the kids can’t accept that.

They call him a toyboy to his face; they mock him and make fun of him whenever they get the chance. He lets them get away with it because he knows how much I love the girls.

I don’t expect the kids to accept my boyfriend into the family with open arms, but they should at least treat him with some basic respect.

They even called him a sponger the other day, although he is a successful businessman. He earns way more than I do and he never took a cent off me.

I don’t understand why my grandkids ganged up against him. They want me to leave him, but I love him and we are happy together, and I can’t let that go.

Answer: Have a serious chat with your granddaughters. They might not be happy with your choice of partner, but it’s up to you who you want to be with, and they need to accept that.

They can’t interfere with your love life — to make your point, remind them that they surely don’t want you to interfere with their love lives either.