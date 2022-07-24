FLEX APPEAL | 

Dear Angela: He wants me to give myself oral — is this even possible?

Sort your sexual problems with honest and practical tips from Dr Angela Brokmann
Most people are unable to orally pleasure themselves

Most people are unable to orally pleasure themselves

Dr Angela BrokmannSunday World

Dear Angela: My boyfriend (28) claims that one of his ex-girlfriends, who was a gymnast, could kiss her own clitoris.

Well not full-on kiss, but she could reach it with her tongue. He asked me to try it so I did, but I didn’t even get close.

I’m miles off, and no amount of stretching or whatever will ever get me there.

My boyfriend keeps suggesting new positions I should try, but although I play along to keep him happy it’s getting me nowhere.

This will never, ever work for me. He doesn’t want me to give up though — it’s like he’s possessed with this.

It’s probably because his ex never allowed him to take a picture of her kissing herself down under, and he’s hoping to get a picture of me if I finally manage.

Is this even physically possible? And what do you call it when a woman kisses her own clitoris? Is there a word for it?

Read more

Answer:Oral sex performed on a woman is called cunnilingus, and if the girl manages to do it to herself it’s auto-cunnilingus.

Auto-cunnilingus is almost impossible from a technical point of view, even if you’re sporty and flexible.

If you want to keep trying that’s fine, just don’t get your hopes up. It’s unlikely you’ll manage — but you can have fun trying.

Email your problems to Dr Angela Brokmann dr.angela@sundayworld.com Maura O’Neill maura.oneill@sundayworld.com All pictures are posed by models


Today's Headlines

More Ask the Experts

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices