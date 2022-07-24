Dear Angela: He wants me to give myself oral — is this even possible?

Sort your sexual problems with honest and practical tips from Dr Angela Brokmann

Most people are unable to orally pleasure themselves

Dear Angela: My boyfriend (28) claims that one of his ex-girlfriends, who was a gymnast, could kiss her own clitoris.

Well not full-on kiss, but she could reach it with her tongue. He asked me to try it so I did, but I didn’t even get close.

I’m miles off, and no amount of stretching or whatever will ever get me there.

My boyfriend keeps suggesting new positions I should try, but although I play along to keep him happy it’s getting me nowhere.

This will never, ever work for me. He doesn’t want me to give up though — it’s like he’s possessed with this.

It’s probably because his ex never allowed him to take a picture of her kissing herself down under, and he’s hoping to get a picture of me if I finally manage.

Is this even physically possible? And what do you call it when a woman kisses her own clitoris? Is there a word for it?

Answer:Oral sex performed on a woman is called cunnilingus, and if the girl manages to do it to herself it’s auto-cunnilingus.

Auto-cunnilingus is almost impossible from a technical point of view, even if you’re sporty and flexible.

If you want to keep trying that’s fine, just don’t get your hopes up. It’s unlikely you’ll manage — but you can have fun trying.

