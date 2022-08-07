Ask Dr Angela: Can I play bondage games on my own?

“The only problem is that I like bondage, games with handcuffs, chains and ropes, but I don’t feel comfortable to do that with people I only love for a night or two”

I (38) have been single for more than ten years, and that’s ok with me. I don’t want a committed relationship; it’s just not for me. Occasionally I meet people for sex, always one night stands, the way I like it.

The only problem is that I like bondage, games with handcuffs, chains and ropes, but I don’t feel comfortable to do that with people I only love for a night or two. I had a few bondage sessions with girls and guys I met online, but the last meeting freaked me out so much that I don’t want to ever do that again.

The guys I’d met didn’t follow any of the rules we’d agreed on, and he didn’t even untie me when I screamed the safe word we’d arranged. I was thinking, could I play bondage on my own? Would that be safe, or is it too dangerous?

A:It’s not safe to play bondage on your own, especially if you’re into using handcuffs, ropes or chains.

You could easily get into a dangerous or even life-threatening situation, with nobody around to help you.

Don’t play with restraints when you’re alone, don’t use anything that you might not be able to get out of in the case of an emergency. For bondage games, you need a partner you can trust and rely on.