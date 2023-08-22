Ask Audrey: She wants me to spank her hard with a paddle

“I’m worried I’m going to hurt her, as I’m quite a gentle lover and she is much more experienced in bed”

I’ve (31) been with my partner (35) for six months and everything about the relationship is amazing — bar one thing. She’d like me to spank her with a paddle.

I have spanked her a few times just with my hand, and seeing her in sexual ecstasy is such a turn-on. Now she would like me to put her over my knee and spank her much harder to make her cheeks go red and sting.

I’m worried I’m going to hurt her, as I’m quite a gentle lover and she is much more experienced in bed.

Is this normal? What if it doesn’t turn me on in the same way it does her — does that mean we’re not sexually compatible?

A: If it gives her pleasure and doesn’t cause you pain, then give the lady what she wants. You both seem to enjoy the light spanking and it doesn’t need to be the over-the-knee discipline type to have fun — unless of course that happens to be your specific kink, then paddle away.

I guess the word ‘consensual’ is the most important thing to remember — and a safe word.

Start out with light taps and continue until you find your/her comfort zone.

Erotic spanking is more about finding and keeping you on the edge between pain and pleasure. If you love each other, you may be able to find a compromise if pink-bottom spanking is not your thing.