Ask Audrey: My toyboy wants to give me a ‘facial’ – he says it’s good for skin

I’m (45) in a casual relationship with a younger man (30) and he recently told me that he thinks it would be ‘hot’ if I let him ejaculate on my face.

He said it’s called a ‘facial’ and lots of women are into it because it’s good for the skin, as it contains protein? It’s not that I’m a prude or anything and we do have great sex, but the idea of being blinded by semen doesn’t really appeal to me.

Neither does the thought of getting a sticky substance in my hair. But it’s not something I have ever been asked to do before, so I am tempted to try it.

A: If having someone unload on your face is what you’re into, that’s great, but before you dive head-first into a semen facial, there are a couple of myths that need to be debunked.

Although semen does contain nutrients that can be beneficial, there is little scientific evidence to support the idea that topical use of semen (or consumption, for that matter) can improve a person’s skin.

Aside from doing little to help your complexion, it can also result in allergic reaction and STIs.

If he wants to finish, there are places other than the face. If you do go for it, just make sure he has a good aim, close your eyes — and time it on hair-washing day.