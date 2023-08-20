Ask Audrey: My boyfriend gave me chlamydia TWICE– should I dump him?

“It’s embarrassing to say this, but we had sex again unprotected and now I find out I’ve got it again”

I’m (22) so angry with my boyfriend (23) because this is the second time he has given me an STI.

The first time, we had just met, and I took the risk of having sex without using protection because we got caught up in a moment of passion.

He later found out he had chlamydia and had passed it on to me, so we both got medication to treat it. It’s embarrassing to say this, but we had sex again unprotected and now I find out I’ve got it again.

He confessed that he didn’t finish his medication because the symptoms were gone and he didn’t tell me. I don’t know if I should finish with him.

A: If somebody cannot be trusted with something as simple as taking medication that could impact your future health — and possible chance for children, if you wanted them — will you ever really trust that person again?

Unfortunately, many STIs do not show symptoms for a long time. But even without symptoms, they can still be harmful and passed on during sex. If left untreated, chlamydia can make it difficult — or even impossible — for a woman to get pregnant.

In future, always use a condom and remember, life is too short to spend time in a relationship with someone who is reckless with your heart and health.