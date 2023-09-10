Picture this | 

Ask Audrey: He sent me a d**k pic — should I ghost or block him?

‘He sent the picture after I had told him I don’t like them

Sending unsolicited explicit photos is a major red flag

Dear Audrey: I (40) have been chatting with this guy (42) on a dating app for about a month and we get on really well.

I felt we were making a good connection, so we decided to meet halfway for a date, as I’m based in Galway and he’s in Dublin. But I have an issue with something he did recently.

We flirt a lot on text messages and then he asked if he could send me a d**k pic. I told him no as I don’t find them appealing and we left it at that.

Anyway, we were texting as usual after that and guess what? He sent the picture, and I had told him I don’t like them.

I just said goodnight and ended the conversation. He texted the next day and asked if something was wrong, that he was only teasing me with the picture.

Should I talk to him about what he did and see what he has to say?

My gut feeling is to just ghost him, but I don’t want to be an asshole.

​Answer: Ghost away girl because he has no respect for your boundaries so there’s no reason to be polite to him.

Sending a d**k pic when it’s not requested is pretty much on par with someone randomly flashing you — not cool.

Also, he knows what he did. He knows it was wrong, and he did it anyway. Block, ghost and move on.

