As tablescaping is having a moment, Grace Cahill reveals how to entertain this summer

Her styling and event business may still be in its infancy but Grace Cahill has already put her brand on the map. Having curated Cruz Beckham’s 18th birthday party in The Guinness Storehouse, while also serving up the most romantic table settings for a flurry of high-profile events, the former fashion editor and stylist is in hot demand.

Whether it’s an intimate celebration, a brand launch, destination event, wedding or gathering, Styled with Grace provides a unique and tailormade service that aims to bring a touch of magic.

The doting mum-of-one has fused her two greatest joys — fashion and interiors — to launch her brand. So who better to turn to, to find out how to set the perfect table for the many dinner parties and celebratory brunches that lie ahead?

So where should we start when it comes to mapping out our dream table around which to gather?

“I normally start with a colour scheme — two or three hues that work well together — and use these as a foundation for my linen. From there, I’ll choose tableware and cutlery based off tones and prints on the table, and I often add colour and texture in the glassware and centrepieces,” explains Grace.

“For me, a table comes together with the finishing touch of greenery and blooms, so I’ll always pick some (while) out walking and save them in a vase, or use some dried flowers around the house.

“I tend to mix and match everything from plate and napkin colours to glass styles. I think the biggest myth with tablescaping is that your table has to be matching and perfectly curated.

"While that’s one look, there are so many different aesthetics. It’s a concept that has really taken off and been modernised since Covid and now it’s all about layering, mixing up and using all your tableware in a way that feels practical.”

She identifies more of the tablescaping trends coming through this season: “There is a big emphasis on sustainability, not just for 2023 but going forward. As much as I love seeing new looks and trends filter through, I always put my own stamp on a table and that’s typically centred around what kind of pieces I already own.

“A big look this summer — which I think is really useful and brings lots of personality and flair to a table — is mixing up your glassware. Colour is a really easy and affordable way of transforming the look of a table and I love bursts of fuschia, turquoise and orange layered with blush, brown and smokey grey. Add in different materials and textures like a rattan or jute tumbler glass or geometric/floral prints.

“Blooms are always key to summer styling, and I think mismatched vintage interactions are definitely finding their place on tables again.

“Decorative candles are also having a moment and are always a great investment that adds lots of character and warmth.”

Don’t be afraid to mix it up, she advises. “For me, visual symmetry and impact are important but there’s magic in those quirky, unexpected elements. Key to that is layering, mixing and matching different heights and incorporating little details that never go unnoticed.

“It’s about setting a scene so everything from the linen to the food adds the kind of ambience that makes your guests feel at home — dressing the table so it not only looks good but feels good too. I tend to shy away from anything that looks too perfect or traditional because I want a space to feel relaxed and inviting.

“Height is always something I think about. I often scatter long candlesticks with scented candle jars, and do a tall centrepiece floral arrangement, contrasted with smaller, dinky bud vases.”

Event stylist Grace urges others to infuse their summer soirees with just as much personality. “I’m a sucker for little details and always want to incorporate a personal touch. If I’m hosting at home, I’ll often make my own place cards or garnish napkins with some greenery or flowers used in centrepiece vases.

“Picking shells, tree leaves or using dried fruit/tiny baguettes, depending on the theme, are great hacks for including guest names. The same with delicate ribbons or bows — I have a huge selection kept from over the years, and I’ll write guests’ names with a gloss paint pen.

“Another hack I love is adding ribbon to candle holders, or the bottom ridge of wine glasses. Tiny details, but they make such an impact.”

Inspiration, she says, is everywhere. “It sounds cliché, but I get so much inspiration from travelling and picking up styles from different countries and cultures. I rarely come home without my suitcase full.

“Pinterest and social media is great for tips but you need to figure out the kind of colours and prints you naturally gravitate toward, instead of just emulating others.”​

See styledwithgrace.ie