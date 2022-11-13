Anna Daly reveals why she took risk of starting her own business

The former Ireland AM host said: “You have to take a chance or things get too comfortable”

It’s midterm break and Anna Daly is in between soccer drop-offs and work calls before she takes a minute to pause for a chat with Magazine+. Having made the leap from breakfast TV to full-time businesswoman last year, the 45-year-old powerhouse has found her ‘Little Bliss’ since embarking on her next chapter.

Speaking of her career switch and her celebrated loungewear brand, the candid TV presenter admits: “When you are used to being a TV presenter, because you are produced as a TV presenter, to have total control is two things — it is really empowering and then it can be really overwhelming at times.

“There is no one to check in with. You are making decisions and spending a lot of money and hoping to God that it is the right decision. It is your money and it is coming out of your pocket and it is hard-earned, which is why you don’t spend as lightly and you go shopping around — it is very hands-on and personal.”

Viewers were shocked when the seasoned broadcaster announced her exit from Ireland AM after 12 years at the helm of the Virgin Media show, but her shock departure has given the mum-of-three a new lease of life.

Anna having fun with sons, Rhys, Euan and James

“Covid sharpened up our focus and I wanted to work on new TV projects and production companies that do big, ambitious shows,” she says.

“You get a bit ballsier as you get older I think and also, I have kind of done all the interviews you could have done with Ireland AM, and I have met some amazing people. I think there comes a point when you have to challenge yourself in a new way.

“You have to take a chance, otherwise things become too comfortable.”

Anna, who is mum to sons James (11), Euan (nine) and Rhys (six), may no longer be a fixture of our morning routine but the Dubliner does thank her time on the Ireland AMsofa for building a real connection with viewers — something that has been integral to the success of Little Bliss.

“People get to know you. Such is the nature of breakfast television, they spend three hours with you every day and you can’t pretend to be anyone else. There is definitely a trust there that they know you aren’t going to sell them a rubbish product just to make a few bob.

“Certainly people that knew my personality from TV knew they were going to get quality.

“I have to be able to stand over every decision I’ve ever made. I could make much cheaper stuff and have tonnes of product but actually what I have is a conscience.

“It is made in Portugal. It is very slow and it can be very frustrating and it takes so long but it’s worth it, because it is ethical and it is organic and there is a feel-good factor to that.”

It’s that same integrity that has led the Aya Supplements ambassador to only work with brands which fall in line with her own ethos.

“Aya was such a natural fit for me and my family, and I take it every single day. There are gigs you would love to take and they are (not) always the most high-paying gigs. But the most lucrative ones are the ones you are compelled to say no to — but I think you have to stay true to yourself,because they can overpromise on what they can do or what they can deliver.

“Aya is a brand I would buy anyway. It’s made in Ireland and it’s affordable.”

The vitamin range also keeps the soccer mum fighting fit. “I am that mum kicking a ball around the field with the kids,” smiles Anna, who wed businessman husband Ben Ward in Portugal in 2008.

Running a thriving business while juggling the needs of her three growing boys, however, is no easy feat, despite how effortless the star mum makes it appear on social media.

“Midterm is so hard, Ben is working and I am working, kind of,” she continues. “When he is working from home he is working from home. When I am working from home I am doing five things — but none of them well!

“It’s a stretch and a struggle and we are tag-teaming all week — I often wonder do other people find it so hard?”