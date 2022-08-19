10 things you need to know about next week’s Aer Lingus college football game

The Northwestern Wildcats will take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers in the Aviva Stadium on Saturday 27th August at 5.30pm. With tickets still available, here’s what spectators have to look forward to.

The official cheer leaders will be flying in to perform for the crowds — © Shutterstock

College football in the US attracts more fans to each game than the NFL

Next weekend's college football game between the Northwestern Wildcats and the Nebraska Cornhuskers looks set to be a massive spectacle

1. This is Big An exhibition game, this is not. The high-profile Big Ten Conference fixture will open the 2022 College Football Season. The Aviva Stadium will host 16,000 in-bound tourists to watch the game. The broadcasted game on FOX will have a live US TV audience of circa 3.5 million viewers.

This is the first time that either team has travelled to play in Ireland, and they are travelling in force with title sponsors, Aer Lingus. On game day, 230 football players, 146 band members and 32 cheerleaders will take to the field in the Aviva Stadium. This event kicks off a five-game series of College Football coming to Dublin over the coming years.

2. Northwestern Wildcats Based in Chicago, Northwestern are a founding member of the Big Ten Conference and finished last year with a number 10 rank in the Associated Press Poll of College Football teams, their highest rank since 1995. In 2020 Northwestern earned its second Big Ten West Division championship in three seasons.

Led by Irish-American Head Coach Pat Fitzgerald, the Wildcats will look to kick-off the new season on a positive note against Nebraska. Fitzgerald heads into his 17th season as head coach having achieved huge success with the University as a player, becoming a member of the College Football Hall of Fame. With connections from Nurney in Co. Kildare, Fitzgerald and his team are sure to receive to a warm welcome from the Aviva Stadium crowd.

3. Nebraska Cornhuskers The support of the Cornhuskers in Nebraska is avid and unwavering. The team have sold out their now 85,000 capacity stadium for 382 consecutive home games, stretching all the way back to 1962. The Cornhuskers have the best win percentage in college football over the past 50 years and have captured five national championships—1970, 1971, 1994, 1995 and 1997. The school has also produced three Heisman Trophy winners, and more than 100 All-Americans.

4. Much More Than a Game What would a game of American Football be without the unique pageantry and fanfare that surrounds it? Merrion Square Park will host pep rallies for both Northwestern and Nebraska on Friday, 26th August from 3-5pm. Those looking to get into the spirit of the game can expect performances from the team’s marching bands and cheer squads who will provide a sneak peak of what match-goers have to look forward to the following day.

5. Tailgate Parties On game day, head for Temple Bar to enjoy the unique tradition of a ‘Tailgate Party’. If you haven’t been fortunate enough to attend one, a tailgate party is an event held before American Football games where, typically, supporters meet in the stadium car park to enjoy some food and drink out of their open tailgate (American for car boot) while excitement builds for the game. While away from home, Northwestern fans will happily make do with the surrounds of Fitzsimons Temple Bar, while the Nebraska tailgate party takes place at Buskers Temple Bar. Both events kick off at 12 noon.

6. March to your own Beat Never to be found wanting for support, the teams will bring 148 musicians which form the two universities marching bands to the Aviva Stadium. Much more than just music, the bands will perform their mind-bending choreography sets which are worth the entrance fee alone. A quick Youtube search will show what these marching bands are all about and the hours upon hours of practice that go into each performance.

The mascots may not be as friendly during game time

7. Serious Cheer Beyond showing support for the team and entertaining supporters, last year cheerleading was officially recognized by the International Olympic Committee as a sport in its own right. It’s easy to see why with the standard of choreography and feats of acrobatic athleticism. While adding something special to the game atmosphere, the cheer squads have to be seen to be believed.

8. Willie and Herbie – the Best of Enemies In the purple corner, representing Northwestern, we have Willie the Wildcat. Meanwhile in the red corner, representing Nebraska, we have Herbie Husker. Which mascot will be celebrating at the end of the game? You’ll have to come along and see.

9. Economic Impact The Aer Lingus College Football Classic is due to have a major impact on tourism and the wider economy in Ireland, as fans of both colleges travel in their thousands to cheer on the teams. The game represents the biggest inbound international event in Ireland since 2019 with 13,000 US fans and 3,000 European fans expected to travel for game week in Dublin. Overall, the game is worth an estimated €63 million to the Irish economy.

10. Tickets Tickets are still available from €60 for adults and €30 for children, and can be purchased through Ticketmaster.

Hospitality packages for the 2022 game are on sale through the official corporate hospitality game partner Corporate.ie.

For exclusive information see www.collegefootballireland.com. You will also be able to download the official game week app from 15th Aug, featuring official bars, top attractions, restaurants and information on pep-rallies, tailgate parties and the game itself.

Follow College Football Ireland on Twitter @CFBIreland, Facebook @CollegeFootballIreland and Instagram @CFBIreland with the official game hashtag: #MuchMoreThanAGame