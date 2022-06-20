‘The Daddy of all Daddies’ – Barry Keoghan confirms he’s expecting a baby with girlfriend Alyson Sandro
Barry Keoghan has officially confirmed that he’s expecting a baby with his girlfriend Alyson Sandro with a sweet Father's Day post.
After months of dropping hints about parenthood, the Eternals actor revealed that he was celebrating his first Father’s Day today and marked the occasion on his Instagram Stories.
He shared a photo of the gifts he received – including a breakfast sandwich fit for a king complete with an egg and sausages, a box of “World’s No. 1 Daddy” Cadbury’s Dairy Milk chocolates, and a mug that read “The Daddy of all Daddies”.
He was also given a heart-warming “First Father’s Day” card which displayed some thoughtful photos of the baby scan, him and Alyson at their baby shower, a snap of Alyson showing off her baby bump, and their dog Koda.
“Honestly feel like crying,” the 29-year-old captioned the post.
Barry sent fans into a frenzy earlier this year when he shared a photo of the couple at what appeared to be a gender reveal party on social media.
The post showed the pair smiling and embracing each other surrounded by their friends and family as Alyson held on to a confetti cannon.
Dots of blue confetti can be seen falling around them in the photo – hinting that they’re expecting a baby boy later this year.
At the time, Barry did not confirm that the couple were having a child together but captioned his photo by saying: "I don't know why other people have their opinions. We are happy here."
The couple were first linked to each other in February 2021 but didn’t go Instagram official until September after enjoying a romantic staycation at the Powerscourt Hotel in Co. Wicklow.
