92 to 59 votes Simon Coveney survives DÃ¡il no confidence motion over botched Katherine Zappone appointment
The Government parties of Fianna FÃ¡il, Fine Gael and the Green Party voted confidence in Mr Coveney
Embattled Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney has survived a DÃ¡il motion of no confidence vote over his botched appointment of Katherine Zappone as a UN special envoy.
A Government motion of confidence in Mr Coveney, tabled in response to Sinn FÃ©in's motion of no confidence, was won by 92 to 59 votes.
Sinn FÃ©in, the Labour Party, Social Democrats and People Before Profit voted no confidence in the minister.
The Government parties of Fianna FÃ¡il, Fine Gael and the Green Party voted confidence in Mr Coveney.
Independent TDs Peter Fitzpatrick, Michael Lowry, Noel Grealish Denis Naughton, Danny Healy-Rae, Michael Healy-Rae, Richard O'Donoghue, Cathal Berry, Michael Fitzmaurice, Michael McNamara and Marian Harkin voted in support of Mr Coveney.
Now former Fianna FÃ¡il TD Marc MacSharry voted against Mr Coveney, as did AontÃº leader Peadar TÃ³ibÃn along with Independents Mattie McGrath, Michael Collins and Joan Collins
