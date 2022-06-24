Showers forecast over weekend threaten to dampen Glasto spirits

Downpours could drench the west of the UK on Saturday and more rain is predicted on Sunday, meteorologists say.

Showers expected over the weekend threaten to dampen spirits at Glastonbury Festival, with patchy weather forecast across the country.

Downpours could drench large parts of the UK on Saturday and lighter rain is predicted on Sunday, meteorologists say.

Revellers at Worthy Farm in particular may need to brace themselves for the wet weather, as forecasters say low pressure near the west will feed rain across the region.

Sunseekers at the east coast over the weekend may be in better luck, with beaches in holiday hotspots including Norfolk and Great Yarmouth expected to see the most sun.

Temperatures are expected to remain average for the time of year, sitting in the teens and low 20s across Saturday and Sunday.

Met Office meteorologist Marco Petagna said: “There’s certainly a risk of some showers on and off at Glastonbury through this weekend.

“Low pressures will be close by to the west of the UK so at times will feed some showers in across the region. The showers are probably heaviest on Saturday by the looks of things.”

“Brisk” winds are also set for most parts of the country, with gusts of about 35mph expected in the west of the UK, he said.

“The best of the drier, sunny spells will be more towards the east and south east whereas the worst of the showers are generally likely out towards the west and northwest.”

Areas like Wales, western Scotland and Northern Ireland are also facing the worst of the winds, he said.

Mr Petagna explained June’s weather swings were due to a change in the direction of wind, from warmer breezes from Spain and France to colder ones coming from the Atlantic.

The erratic conditions are expected to last until at least the end of next week, he said.

“It stays quite unsettled into next week, even until the end of next week, until Friday,” Mr Petagna said.