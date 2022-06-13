Major blaze hits Smurfit Kappa packaging plant in UK

West Midlands Fire Service tackling a blaze involving thousands of tons of paper and cardboard at a Smurfit Kappa storage yard and recycling plant in Birmingham. Photo: West Midlands Fire Service/PA Wire

Firemen work to douse the flames at the Smurfit Kappa packaging plant in central England. Photo: West Midlands Fire Service/Handout via Reuters

Smurfit Kappa said its paper mill in central England was unaffected by a large fire that spread from an adjacent premises and that it did not expect any material impact on production.

West Midlands Fire Service said more than 100 firefighters from across the region around Birmingham had made progress containing the blaze that they were alerted to on Sunday evening. It said there were no reports of any casualties.

The fire was declared a major incident after 8,000 tonnes of compressed cardboard caught fire. Smurfit said that the fire broke out in an adjacent premises and high winds carried it to the mill's recovered fibre yard.

"The paper mill itself is unaffected and we do not expect any material impact on production," the Irish company, which is Europe's largest paper packaging producer, said in a statement.

The Birmingham plant is one of two paper mills Smurfit Kappa operates in the UK and it produces 500-700 tonnes of packaging paper every day, which is later converted into cardboard boxes.

Smurfit has the capacity to produce 8.3 million tonnes of paper, its website says. Like all packaging companies it has faced a surge in demand for their products over the last two years, first due to the boom in e-commerce at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic and then from the broader recovery that followed the reopening of economies.

The Fire Service said its fire investigators will begin working to try to establish how the fire started and that it expected to be in attendance in some capacity for at least the next 48 hours.

It said that at the height of the blaze it had more than 30 fire appliances in use, including two aerial hydraulic platforms, multiple fire engines, a high-volume water-pumping unit, and a drone.

Last week, Smurfit revealed it would invest $23.5m (€22m) to upgrade an existing plant in Nuevo Laredo, Mexico as demand for its products grows in the region. The move will see Smurfit double its production capacity at the location. The packaging giant completed an extension of the existing site and also invested in a new corrugator in a move to reduce carbon emissions.

Smurfit will also open a new plant in Rabat in Morocco early next year.

Smurfit's shares fell 2.5pc on Monday morning as news of the fire emerged.

Reuters