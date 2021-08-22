Ireland is set to enjoy a hot spell for the next week with temperatures rising to the mid-twenties in the coming days.

After several days of unsettled conditions, with heavy storms in some areas, the country will get a final blast of summer before September arrives.

Met Éireann forecast a dry day today across the country with the possibility of light isolated showers. Top temperatures will range from 17 to 21C.

An Indian Summer is on the cards from Monday. It will be a warm day with the chance of light scattered showers in the afternoon.

“Any mist and fog will quickly clear on Monday morning. It will be a warm day with good spells of sunshine and just well scattered light passing showers developing into the afternoon.Top temperatures of 19 to 23 degrees Celsius, best values in the west, in light easterly breezes,” a Met Éireann forecaster said.

There will be a prolonged period of dry weather with warm sunny spells between Monday and Friday.

“Mist and fog will quickly clear on Tuesday morning leaving a largely dry day with warm spells of sunshine. Some isolated light showers may develop in the afternoon.

" Highest temperatures of 20 to 24 degrees generally but a little cooler on eastern and southern coasts in the light easterly breeze,” the forecaster added.

Wednesday will be warm and dry with long spells of sunshine and light and variable winds.

Met Éireann forecasts that it will possibly be cloudier on Thursday in the nort-heast, keeping highs around 17C to 19C. Winds will continue light and will be north to northeast or variable in direction.

Highest temperatures will range from 20C to 25C.

Friday will be a mostly dry day with the possibility of showers in the afternoon.

“Another mostly dry and sunny day although a few showers may develop in the afternoon. Maximum temperatures of 18 to 22 degrees in light easterly or variable winds.”