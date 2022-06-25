Dublin Airport: Security queues ‘moving well’ but passengers complain of delays at check-in desks

As Dublin Airport faces its busiest weekend post pandemic, security queues are not the issue for passengers, but long queues have been reported at check-in desks and at bag drops.

Around 55,000 passengers a day are due to fly out from the airport each day until Monday, according to the DAA.

Graeme McQueen, media relations manager at the DAA, said the airport has been busy today but there have been no problems at security at either terminal.

“It’s a busy Saturday morning at Dublin Airport, but things are moving well at security screening in both terminals, as they have done since the busy first wave of flights this morning,” he said.

Passengers told of their experiences at security screening on Twitter, with some taking it took as little as nine minutes.

One passenger wrote: “#dublinairport I’m a happy passenger, 25 mins from taxi, through security and have a coffee, so far so good @DublinAirport.”

However, while security queues seems to be under control, other passengers used social media to express their frustration at delays at check-in desks and at bag drops.

Some people said they had been waiting at check-in for over two hours this morning, with others claimed there were little or no staff to direct or help passengers.

One user said: “@DublinAirport Why are there no staff outside T2 directing people what to do? Massive queue has just formed outside but nobody knows what it’s for so they are just joining it.”

Another user wrote: “@DublinAirport queuing for 90 mins in area 14 to drop bags for flight to Lisbon at 10.45am. Checked in online but no info whether this is bag drop queue, check-in or both? Desk still not open 3 hours before flight? No self service bag drop machines in area 14?”

One passenger said customers were awaiting to be attended to at check-in desks.

“Same scenes of chaos at Dublin airport today. Security is not the issue. Thousands of passengers lined up at every check in on both floors and yet no bags are eve being taken. Staff have no plan and no idea where to put everyone. The airport is fit to burst.”

The DAA is expecting this weekend’s passenger numbers to be reflected over the next few weeks as families jet off on their summer holidays due to primary schools ending for their summer break this week.

It has advised passengers to allow 2.5 hours before a short-haul flight, and 3.5 hours before a long-haul flight.

They also recommend that passengers check with their airlines about check-in and bag drop desk opening times, and allow up to one hour of additional time to check in luggage.