Young mum-of-two who Limerick town ‘fell in love with’ injured in shock hit-and-run

An adored young mum-of-two who was injured in a shock hit-and-run in Limerick is still in hospital as Christmas approaches.

Megan Whelan was at a zebra crossing in Kilmallock on Sunday night when she was struck by a car just after 9pm.

Megan’s walk-and-talk group has kick-started a fundraiser to support the young mum in her “very long road ahead recovery-wise.”

A friend has told of the rush of local support that has rallied behind Megan, who is described as being “absolutely loved.”

"From when she joined the group, everyone just immediately fell in love with Meg,” she said.

"It’s made up mostly of mothers and grandparents, it’s a place to just chat and have a laugh. Everyone just absolutely loves her.

"It’s just so shocking so close to Christmas, she has two babies and we started the GoFundMe so that when she gets out of hospital, she can just focus on re-doing Christmas with them and her partner.”

The page has raised almost €4,000 to help Megan and her young family.

"We are hoping people will donate to help take the stress of Christmas out of her recovery, we know it is a very challenging time for everyone so any little help will go a long way.”

The close-knit community has continued to rally around the young mum who remains in hospital, holding a 5km walk and raffle last night.

People braved the cold to get out and support Megan in her recovery at Kilmallock United Soccer Clubhouse.

A Garda spokesperson confirmed that they and the emergency services attended the scene on Sunday night on Sheare’s Street.

"A vehicle and a pedestrian were involved in this collision,” a Garda spokesperson said.

"The pedestrian, a woman aged in her 30s, was conveyed to University Hospital Limerick for treatment of non-life threatening injuries sustained as a result of this collision.”

They added: “In a separate incident, Gardaí attended an incident involving a vehicle on fire in the Tankardstown area of Kilmallock at approximately 10pm, Sunday 11th December 2022.”

No injuries were reported in this separate incident and enquiries are ongoing.