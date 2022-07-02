Young mum arrested for drink driving after garda left with life-changing injuries

A woman who was allegedly involved in a hit-and-run incident which caused life-changing injuries to a senior garda was arrested for suspected drink driving after she made contact with gardaí.

Inspector Niall Flood was still being treated at Cork University Hospital last night after he was airlifted from the scene of the incident in Co Limerick at around 7.15pm on Thursday.

The highly respected officer based in Limerick’s Henry Street Garda Station suffered horrific injuries to his foot and lower leg when he was hit from behind by a car as he cycled on the minor road, the R522 between Dromcollogher and Feohanagh, near Newcastle West.

It is understood the woman in her 20s, who is from Co Limerick and a mother of young children, fled the scene and drove to a nearby property before making contact with gardaí. Officers rushed to the location and the woman was arrested after failing a breath test.

She was detained yesterday at Henry Street Garda Station while the damaged car she was driving has been seized by investigators for technical examination.

Her period of detention was extended yesterday after she required medical attention while in garda custody.

It is understood that medical attention given to Inspector Flood at the scene was crucial to saving his life as he lay on the side of the road.

The incident caused shock among his colleagues.

The Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors extended their well wishes.

General secretary Antoinette Cunningham said in a statement: “The thoughts of the association and especially his local AGSI branch members in Limerick are with our colleague and his family at this time.

“We are deeply upset about the incident and extend our well wishes. We are available to provide support for our AGSI colleague in the coming weeks and months.”

Inspector Flood, whose birthday and wedding anniversary is this weekend, has been described as a “skilled and enthusiastic” cyclist as well as an “extremely diligent garda”.

He has been involved in a number of recent high-profile investigations in Limerick including drugs and firearms investigations targeting gangland crime.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the horrific incident or road users with dash-cam footage from the area to come forward.